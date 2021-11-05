Coinstreet Partners: Award Winners Announced At "TADS AWARDS GALA 2021" Awards Presentation Ceremony Hosted in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TADS Awards ( https://tadsawards.org/ ) is the world's first annual international awards for the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities sector. Co-organized by Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute , Coinstreet Partners and the STO LAB , and sponsored by American Pacific Bancorp and GOIR , the 2nd year inaugural ceremony of the TADS Awards -- "TADS AWARDS GALA 2021" was hosted at 8 pm on Nov 5th as one of the official satellite events of the HONG KONG FINTECH WEEK. A total of eighteen (18) winners were announced from two (2) awards categories: "Best of Class TADS" and "Ecosystem Excellence," including the newly added NFT Token Award, NFT Platform Award, and Rising Stars Awards.

Mr. King Leung, Head of FinTech at InvestHK remarked at the ceremony, "We have witnessed very significant organic growth in the Digital Assets industry in Hong Kong in recent years. As the 2nd largest arts auction market in the world, Hong Kong is well positioned to be a market leader in the NFT sector particularly in the area of digital arts." Mr. Leung added, "TADS Awards is a great initiative which can provide a platform for global entrepreneurs to showcase their projects. It can help to connect companies and investors, and grow the ecosystem far beyond Hong Kong."

Dr. George Lam, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport commented at the ceremony, "I am glad to see TADS Awards share a vision of fostering the development of digital assets and financial innovation. I am also delighted to see this international digital asset industry award ceremony taking place in Hong Kong, a well-recognized international financial center." Dr. Lam elaborated, "The tokenized asset industry is a rising star in financial markets and plays an increasingly important role in the global economy. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them and other industry players that can lead to further applications for tokenization and greater benefits to our economy. Again, congratulations to all the winners."

Mr. Robert Lui, Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader of Deloitte explained, "STO is a global trend. It is one of the new capital fundraising channels for corporations. TADS Awards is a very meaningful and powerful event that can give encouragement and recognition to participants. It can also help to attract more young companies to join this industry."

Mr. Paul Howard, Co-Founder of Digital Arts Fair Asia said, "It is a very interesting time to see how securitization of tokens and assets is growing, and very exciting to see Hong Kong being at the forefront of it. During the recent Digital Arts Fair, we have seen a huge interest in both tokenized assets and non-fungible tokens. The combination of the two will create a new asset class that will revolutionize the art industry." Mr. Howard further added "TADS Awards can help develop the industry by building different sectors, and allow industry players gain recognition in ways that they are not able to independently."

Mr. Samson Lee, Chairman of Steering Committee of TADS Awards, and Founder and CEO of Coinstreet Partners noted, " TADS Awards 2020 " was successfully launched last year with strong support from many industry leaders and key ecosystem drivers from over 16 countries." While reflecting on the growth of the TADS industry, Mr. Lee further commented, "It is amazing to see the increase in global support across all areas including business partnership, number of quality award nominations, and participation of committees. I am delighted to see the TADS Awards make an even larger impact in the industry, as the TADS market has gained momentum globally this year."

"Digital Banking is a key strategic direction for future development of American Pacific Bancorp, and digital assets are making their way into a fully regulated new asset class. We are very delighted to support TADS Awards which creates very positive momentum globally, driving the growth of the industry," said Mr. Frank Heuszel, CEO of American Pacific Bankcorp and sponsor of TADS Awards.

TADS Awards celebrates these industries by recognizing and honoring significant contributions and distinguished achievements worldwide. Hosted annually, TADS Awards brings together individuals and businesses to share the energy that tokenization brings to the financial sector.

TADS Awards also aims to nurture the growth of these specific industries by jointly establishing "best practices" and setting "measuring standards" for high-quality tokenized assets and digitized securities, together with other industry leaders on the global market. - https://tadsawards.org .

The winners of TADS Awards 2021 are:

"Best Of Class TADS" Award Category (For Asset Issuers)

Equity / Income-Backed Token - Fusang

Asset / Fiat-Backed Token - Bitt

Tokenized Debt Token / Loan - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank & Securitize

& Non-Fungible Token (NFT) - Publish & Kasong Art Museum (Project "Hunminjeongeum")

& (Project "Hunminjeongeum") ESG / SDG Token - ARYZE

TADS Rising Stars - Curio Capital , Stormharbour , Vuele , Whrrl

, , , Mid-year Tokyo Award - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank & Securitize

"Eco-System Excellence" Award Category (For Service / Solution Providers)

KYC / Compliance Solution - Ix Fintech

Securitization / Tokenization Solution - Tokeny Solutions

Custodian / Asset Management Solution - Prime Trust

NFT Platform Solution - CurrencyWorks

Brokerage / Liquidity / Yield Solution - InvestaX

Ecosystem Rising Stars - Archax , Alpha Finnovate , Covario , DigiShares

, , , Mid-year Tokyo Award - Magic Circle Technologies Group

The World Economic Forum forecasts that by 2027, 10% of the world's GDP will be tokenized - an estimated market capitalization of US$24 trillion. Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities are the next big wave of the financial market, and are projected to undergo exponential growth in the coming years.

