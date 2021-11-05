Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to market demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $600,000 to $720,000. The upsized offering (the "Offering") will consist of up to 12,000,000 units of the Company (collectively, the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $720,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire, on payment of $0.10 to the Company, one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants. The use of funds is general working capital.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All

statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

