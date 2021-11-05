Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Antanas (Tony) Guoga has been appointed the Executive Chairman of the Company effective November 3, 2021.

Antanas Guoga, more commonly known as Tony G, is a former politician, Lithuanian businessman, poker player and philanthropist. Mr. Guoga has previously been a domestic member of parliament in Lithuania as well as a MEP at the European Parliament in Brussels. In 2015, Mr. Guoga was highlighted in the POLITICO 28 list. The European affairs weekly newspaper chose one person from each of the European Union's 28 member-states who is "shaping, shaking and stirring Europe." He has founded and invested in a number of businesses including life insurance, online gaming, sportswear and his own resort in Lithuania and is associate professor at Vilnius University's Economics faculty. As a poker player Mr. Guoga has over $7 million in lifetime tournament earnings and founded the high traffic PokerNews.com.

Mr. Guoga is an early adopter of blockchain, founding Cryptonews.com and a Blockchain Centre in Vilnius in recent years. He is currently Executive Chairman of Canadian listed Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., an investment company and significant holder of bitcoin. Prior thereto, he was a member of the legislative period of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania from 2020 until February 2021. Prior thereto, member of the European Parliament from 2014 to 2019.

In addition, the Company announces it has granted 357,500 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.92 per common share and expiring on November 3, 2031, to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

