Minute Media, a leading global technology company which powers digital content brands, announces its 10th anniversary. Founded in Israel in 2011, Minute Media has spent the last 10 years building innovative products and services to solve the challenges within the ever-evolving digital content industry. Rooted in technology, with an emphasis on video engagement and audience reach, Minute Media's Voltax technology platform powers dozens of digital publishers as well as Minute Media's portfolio of owned content brands, including global football platform, 90min, which also celebrates 10 years of storytelling this year.

Minute Media looks through a global lens to build products and services for digital content businesses and creators that redefine how stories are told to and experienced by passionate audiences around the world. From its inception, the company has focused on transforming the ecosystem of content creation, audience development, user engagement and commercialization via the continuous innovation of our technology platform, Voltax. To date, Minute Media has raised over $200MM in funding from top tier investors, including Battery Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Dawn Capital, Qumra Capital, Gemini Ventures, Hamilton Lane, Vintage Partners, Anson Funds, Union Tech, Remagine Ventures, FanDuel, ProSieben and Wynn Resorts. Since December 2018, the brand has seen a c. 400% increase in average monthly video views across its platform and grown revenue c. 100% annually since 2015.

In 2021 alone, Minute Media has released industry leading tools and launched a variety of global brand campaigns and partnerships focused on engaging the fans of their purpose-driven content brands. Achievements include:

New enhancements and partners were announced for Voltax Video, the comprehensive online video platform that provides publishers with a suite of video technology tools designed to grow engagement, content, audience and monetization.

Minute Media deepened its Voltax Site platform partnership with FanDuel and announced a new content marketing and platform partnership with WynnBet.

The Players' Tribune launched in Japan and Brazil, expanding its athlete storytelling within massive sports markets globally.

Minute Media expanded its footprint within the sports betting landscape through the launch of its first owned sports betting content platform BetSided.

In its continued effort to amplify the most passionate football voices globally, 90min secured an official content partnership with Great Britain's women's football team as well as Major League Soccer.

"Since Minute Media's inception ten years ago, it has been an incredible journey of empowering global publishers, content creators and brands through the innovative products we build and the diverse sports and culture stories we tell," said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media. "Minute Media's tech-driven approach to publishing, as well as our continued focus on strategic acquisitions, sports betting partnerships and innovative video experiences, have been key to our global growth as well as our partners'. We are excited to see what the next 10 years hold for the company as we continue to evolve and move the industry forward."

Minute Media is a leading technology and digital content company. Our proprietary video and multimedia publishing platform, Voltax, powers the creation, distribution, consumption and monetization of third party publishers and advertisers as well as our own sports and culture content brands, includingThe Players' Tribune,FanSided,90min, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead. As of September 2021, the company is ranked as a top three property within U.S. sports video unique viewership and U.S. sports reach according to Comscore. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com.

