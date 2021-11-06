Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest Chain of Grocery Stores

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce that, Blender Bites' Power Berry and Vita-Smoothie superfood pucks have been listed by Canada's largest chain of retail grocery stores, Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaws Limited").

Under the Loblaws Limited umbrella corporation there are 2 divisions which house multiple affiliate banners ("banner stores"). The "Market" division which includes Loblaws Limited higher end banners, and a "Discount" division which house Loblaws Limited's high-volume, lower price point banners. Blender Bites is pleased to share that its Power Berry and Vita-Smoothie smoothie pucks have been listed in the freezer section of both divisions. The freezer section is traditionally one of the hardest sections in the grocery store to procure placement, which further confirms Blender Bites' proof of concept and market demand.

To start, Loblaws Limited has listed Blender Bites' newly reformulated and rebranded Power Berry and Vita-Smoothie varieties ("SKUs") as its initial SKU offerings and has guaranteed the Company freezer space in 59 of its Market division banner stores, and 107 of its very high-volume Discount banner stores. Under the Market banner, consumers will be able to purchase Blender Bites at Loblaws Limited's affiliate grocery stores Zehrs, Loblaws, Your Independent Grocer and Provigo, and under the Discount banner at the Real Canadian Superstore

The Company is very pleased with the reception its organic, functional smoothie pucks is witnessing in Canada, and is honoured to have been listed by the Nation's largest grocery chain retailer which earned over 50 billion in revenue in 2020. With the addition of over 160 brick and mortar grocery stores in the various divisions of Loblaws Limited, the Company is confident that its product recognition and demand will continue to grow among health conscious, busy Canadians.

"Blender Bites is not an exclusive product, but rather a solution that all consumers can benefit from, which has been confirmed to us by this latest listing in multiple banners. With Blender entering both the Market and Discount divisions of this large Canadian Chain, we will now be able to reach a diversified consumer base who will be able to benefit from our healthy, convenient, and delicious smoothie innovation. We are honored to be on shelves of such a recognized, Canadian retailer such as Loblaws", stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 900 stores.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email - investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Blender Bites Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671496/Blender-Bites-Superfood-Smoothie-Pucks-Launch-Into-Loblaws-Companies-Limited-Canadas-Largest-Chain-of-Grocery-Stores