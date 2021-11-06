Brighsun New Energy Pete. Ltd: World Record Holding Energy Innovator Brighsun New Energy Takes Innovation To The Next Level Through Security Token Offerings (STO)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2021 / Brighsun New Energy Pty Ltd (Brighsun) CEO, Kevin Huang announced their strategic partnership with Cryptosx Digital Asset Exchange (CryptoSX) for an equity backed 2UT Security Token Offering.

Both public and private sectors are being bolstered globally via Blockchain, which is why Brighsun's leadership recognizes that as their record-breaking innovation in battery technology impacts the market, that there needs to be an innovative offering in equal measure for the masses to be able to become a part of Brighsun's journey of continued growth.

Brighsun is a globally reputed research and development company in the sustainable battery, electric vehicles (EV) and alternative energy industry. Brighsun New Energy has developed a low internal resistance lithium iron phosphate vehicle power battery. This innovation secured the Guinness World Record in 2015 for "Greatest distance traveled by an Electric Bus (non-solar) on a single electric charge of 1,018 km". A new battery using a core material of high energy density lithium sulphur (Li-S) has been successfully developed. Currently the battery development is final stage of industrialisation. Brighsun plans to use it in electric vehicles, for wireless communication, aerospace and marine engineering, mobile machinery, artificial intelligence to make significant contributions to reduce pollution and combat climate change.

Having contributed immensely to accelerate global carbon footprint reduction and the transition to Electric Vehicles in the world's busiest carbon emission hubs, the company is now driven to take its innovation by making giant strides in Commercial Drone Technology.

According to Brighsun, Director Kevin Huang "The Security Token Offering on Cryptosx Digital Asset Exchange is set to help the Brighsun Energy acquire funds to commercialize and scale up commercial production of our newly developed "2U Battery" along with an operational ecosystem of complimentary mobile applications."

"In collaboration with the HangZhou ATG Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. (ATG Robotics), we have just conducted a hugely successful test-run of the 2U Battery on ATG commercial aerial drone. The overall testing data showed a 50.8% increase in drone flight time with a 10% weight reduction". "This exceeds industry standards and opens new frontiers in aviation drone history," he added.

Cryptosx CEO Phillip Tam expects the Brighsun STO to be hugely successful. The Company has a $2B+ valuation by professional independent appraiser in the Heavy E-Truck Market for China alone. The 2UT token is priced way below valuation, early investors have a good chance to see meaningful upside going forward.

Since its launch in 2018 Cryptosx Exchange has established itself as one of the world's leading platforms for asset tokenization, with more than 9 approved Security Token Offerings conducted over the last 3 years.

About Brighsun New Energy Pty Ltd

Brighsun New Energy's Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery won the Guinness World Record in Nov 2015 for the Greatest Distance travelled by an Electric Bus (non-solar) on a single electric charge - 1,018 kms. Through nearly 8 years of research, the scientists at Brighsun New Energy have successfully developed new lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery cathode material with an energy density higher than conventional secondary batteries. Brighsun's new energy - 2U battery is expected to accelerate EV take-up around the world, significantly increase mobile phone battery capacity and solar-electric storage. For further information please visit (https://www.brighsun.com/index.html).

About CryptoSX

Equipped with state-of-the-art blockchain technology, CryptoSX is a licenced crypto exchange platform for STO backed by Fiat/Crypto conversion capabilities. The exchange is the preferred digital platform for companies wishing to tokenize their assets, issue, and trade security tokens. CryptoSX is compliant with all applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulation of the Philippine government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority) since 2018.

For more information, please visit: www.cryptosx.io or email philip@cryptosx.io.

SOURCE: Brighsun New Energy Pete. Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671535/World-Record-Holding-Energy-Innovator-Brighsun-New-Energy-Takes-Innovation-To-The-Next-Level-Through-Security-Token-Offerings-STO