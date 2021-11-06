Bengaluru, India--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - Asva Labs announces the launch of MetaLaunch, the first multi-chain launchpad and accelerator dedicated to metaverse and blockchain gaming projects. In the initial phase, MetaLaunch will support BSC, Polygon, and Ethereum, gradually expanding to more networks. Asva Labs wrapped up the product development a few weeks ago. It is currently undergoing auditing from the leading security consulting company Hacken to ensure that the platform is safe and secure for mass use.





Asva Labs - MetaLaunch

MetaLaunch will mark the company's dive into the metaverse.

With MetaLaunch, Asva Labs aims to help promising start-ups expedite their project development and kindle a mass metaverse movement.

How MetaLaunch disrupts the metaverse

The metaverse industry is on an unprecedented track of growth. With the blockchain, crypto, NFT, and GameFi industries coming to the mainstream, it is touted as the future of the internet. Metaverse will be the next big thing in social technology. However, the involvement of centralized tech giants in the metaverse is as concerning as it is exciting. By bringing retail crypto investors to the picture, MetaLaunch nurtures the decentralized growth of the industry.

The IDOs and IGOs on MetaLaunch will come in two flavors - public sales and community sales. Other highlights of the platform are diligent listing, rug proof mechanisms, fair token allocation, and instant withdrawal. Being a multi-chain launchpad, it facilitates interoperability, supporting the growth of metaverse projects on top blockchains ecosystems with diverse features.

What is coming

MetaLaunch will list vetted projects with unique visions and robust business plans in the emerging metaverse and blockchain gaming economies. Moving ahead, it will host virtual land sales and NFT auctions. There are also plans to feature a gamified ecosystem where participants are motivated to stir engagement in the community in exchange for IDO & IGO access.

"Despite the massive potential of the metaverse, the domination of centralized institutions in the industry contradicts our idea of the future, which is essentially inclusive. MetaLaunch will have all the right set of features to direct the metaverse revolution in a decentralized, democratic course," says Mallikarjuna Naidu, CEO of Asva Labs.

About Asva Labs

Asva Labs is an innovation lab that catalyzes the Web 3.0 revolution through interoperable, decentralized applications. The ecosystem includes Asva Finance, a premier multi-chain DeFi aggregation engine that routes the best yields on money market services by integrating top DeFi protocols and MetaLaunch, the first multi-chain launchpad and accelerator dedicated to metaverse and blockchain gaming projects.

