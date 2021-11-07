Barrows Hotel Enterprises closes multimillion-dollar advisory deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrows, the provider of hotel investment and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East and Africa, advises West African developer in raising financing for a state-of-the-art shopping mall, business center and hotel tower.



Barrows will raise the funding within its institutional and banking network focused on large-scale hotel and retail development. Both parties have signed into a long-term agreement for the realization of this project. The total asset value of the deal is 300 million USD.



"In addition to advising and raising capital, Barrows will contract a 5 star hotel operator to operate the hotel activities. As soon as all agreements are signed and the capital has been provided, the construction period will start," says Chairman Erwin Jager van Barrows Hotel Enterprises.



After the World Pandemic, this is a unique opportunity for many 5 star hotel operators to enter the West African continent and establish themselves in a very modern and unique environment focused on tourism and business. Growth and location value are very important factors here. West Africa is growing strongly and in the coming decades West Africa will develop more and more within the global trade.



Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages over 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East. Since 2020 Barrows is active in the entire MENA Region.



