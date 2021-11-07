Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2021) - On 2nd November, DogeKongZilla released its dashboard that allows holders to access and select any BEP-20 token for their reward type.

What is DogeKongZilla?

DogeKongZilla is a community-driven Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token built from the ground up on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with an innovative flexible reward functionality and a focus on continuous, sustainable growth.

DogeKongZilla stealth launched on October 30th

DogeKongZilla's main objective is to offer as much value as possible to its users through added utility. Its initial launch goal is to provide passive income to the holders, but that's only the first step. The project aims to build a meme coin not only just for fun but also for utilities.

DogeKongZilla - The Highest Rewards Meme Token

DogeKongZilla is the next evolution of a yield-generating contract on the Binance Smart Chai: you get rewarded in BNB or any coin of your choice.

Simply hold 10B or more DogeKongZilla tokens and get rewarded in any top BEP-20 token you want, directly to your wallet without claiming manually. The more you hold, the higher the rewards. You can choose the reward type in the DogeKongZilla's dashboard.







DogeKongZilla

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/102354_3f269cc844575a47_001full.jpg

The token contract employs a static rewards system up to 18% (12% on buy / 18% on sell) is split in 3:

Up to 10% BNB (or any coin of your choice) is redistributed to holders

Up to 4% is used to fuel the liquidity pool exchange growth

Up to 4% marketing wallet to ensure our capability in supporting the team and marketing expenses in the upcoming months.

DogeKongZilla's vision: Meme token should provide more use-cases

In the recent few years, the meme cryptocurrency industry has recorded significant growth. You can see Doge, or Shiba Inu as examples. There are hundreds of meme tokens released every day.

However, when it comes to real life usage, there is a problem for these meme tokens: Holders do not get any benefits from holding them. They just buy it for fun and hope for overnight success.

DogeKongZilla solves this problem by providing flexible rewards as a way to earn passive income hourly.

There are over 2,200 holders in just a few days. The DogeKongZilla is also audited to make sure users' funds are safe and secured. Following the number of holders stated in the roadmap, DogeKongZilla will have more utilities like NFT Game, and NFT Marketplace.

Visit the following links to learn more about DogeKongZilla

Website: https://www.dogekongzilla.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeKongZilla

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DogeKongZilla

Media Contact:

Company: DogeKongZilla

Email: hello@dogekongzilla.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102354