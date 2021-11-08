Delivering full-time and real-time access to high-quality care, the IntelliCentrics and EUCARE partnership virtually eliminates traditional barriers of access to high-quality healthcare, transforming how patients access care and how health systems deliver care.

IntelliCentrics (6819.HK), the innovator of the SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link GO!, BioBytes and BioBytes Visitor, and EUCARE, a 24/7 online medical consultation service of emergency doctors, specialists, and pharmacists based in Taiwan, announced a partnership delivering an integrated end-to-end medical services solution. The EUCARE's services and medical staff network aims to remove physical barriers of access to high-quality medical services, which is also in response to the international telemedicine policy of Taiwan's Ministry of Health, or MOH. The partnership between IntelliCentrics and EUCARE will expand IntelliCentrics' technology platform, which ensures delivery of care can be trusted, with medical staff on EUCARE's network providing broad 24/7 medical consultation, removing geographic barriers of access to healthcare.

"For the first time, the IntelliCentrics' and EUCARE's partnership provides families of students, business professionals, vacationers, with the peace of mind they remain connected to and can access Taiwan's high-quality medical resources while traveling abroad," said Mike Sheehan, CEO of IntelliCentrics.

The national health system of Taiwan is widely considered to be a world-class healthcare system.

"EUCARE's broad range of medical consultations range from emergency, specialist, psychological, and pharmaceutical providing those abroad with comprehensive care of the same high quality when they are home while integrating the data into a single health record. We expect this great advancement will be shared with the world in the near future," said Alex Chuang, Chairman of EUCARE.

The partnership will begin with serving overseas Taiwanese in Mainland China, North America, and the UK to expand the coverage to ultimately make access to Taiwan's high-quality medical resources available to citizens worldwide.

About IntelliCentrics

With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC³URE Ethos. Built on three core principles transparency, neutrality, and independence, the SEC³URE Ethos is relied on by more than 11,000 locations of care worldwide to ensure mutual trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the world's largest trusted healthcare technology platform, visit www.intellicentrics.com. To receive further information about BioBytes, visit www.biobytes.net. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 6819.

About EUCARE

EUCARE Co., Ltd. provides remote medical consultation platforms that are professional, innovative, and optimal, with a goal to "become your friend who safeguards your health." Through cooperation and efforts as well as remote medical treatment, we aim to introduce quality apps and advanced medical technologies and information in Taiwan to the whole world.

EUCARE, incorporated in 2018, specializes in the development and planning of remote medical treatment apps. It launched the app, EUCARE, in 2019. Thanks to its innovation and planning, EUCARE has added multiple services to the app, including emergency treatment services around the clock, group consultation, specialist consultation, psychological consultation, and drug consultation.

As we improve business diversity and accumulate experience in cooperating with hospitals and other medical institutions, we endeavour to improve all functions and optimise and integrate platforms to develop a platform most suitable for remote medical treatment in order to more effectively provide services to personnel related to the medical system and patients and achieve the goal of "becoming your friend who safeguards your health."

Forward-Looking Statements

The information communicated herein contains certain statements that are or may be forward-looking. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Such risks and factors might lead to a significant gap between the Company's actual performance, financial profile, or business results and any future performance, financial profile, or business results involved in such safe harbour statements. Reliance on such safe harbour statements in excess is not suggested. All information provided in this newsletter is as of the date of release unless otherwise specified. The Company is not obliged to update such information unless required by applicable laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211107005078/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jennifer Xia

media@intellicentrics.com