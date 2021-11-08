Jean-Claude Lumaret, co-founder of Carbios and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since its creation in 2011, will remain a Board member

Emmanuel Ladent's position as Chief Executive Officer will take effect December 1st 2021

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development of enzymatic solutions dedicated to the end-of-life of plastic and textile polymers, is pleased to announce the nomination of Emmanuel Ladent as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He will also be Chairman of Carbios' subsidiary, Carbiolice. His role will take effect on December 1, 2021. At the same time, the Board of Directors acknowledged the resignation of Jean-Claude Lumaret on November 5, 2021 from his position as Chief Executive Officer. In order to ensure the transition with Emmanuel Ladent, Jean-Claude Lumaret will remain an employee of the Company until his retirement on 31 March 2022. He will also continue to serve as a Board member of the Company until the end of the General Meeting, which will be held in 2025 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Emmanuel Ladent, 52, a graduate of the Neoma Business School, has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and more specifically in mobility. Most recently, he managed the MICHELIN Group's largest business line, the Automotive Global Brands division. His management career is characterised by a strong international background, with more than 20 years spent working on several different continents. Specialised in business transformation through innovation, Mr. Ladent has contributed to the development of subsidiaries with multi-billion euro turnovers. Through strong leadership, he has been able to unite interdisciplinary and intercultural teams around a common vision and ambitious goals.

"I am confident that Carbios, and its subsidiary Carbiolice, will emerge as a world leader in the development, industrialization and commercialization of biological processes to rethink the end-of-life of plastics and textiles! To do so, as a team we intend to successfully transition from an R&D phase to industrialization, while pursuing our innovation efforts to provide sustainable solutions for biorecycling and biodegradation of additional polymers. I am thrilled to be joining an innovative company that offers concrete and meaningful solutions for a circular economy of plastic wastes," says Emmanuel Ladent

Jean-Claude Lumaret, 64, co-founded Carbios in 2011 and led the company as CEO throughout this period. He supported Carbios in its growth: 10 years devoted to the research and development of proprietary enzymes and innovative processes dedicated to PET recycling and PLA biodegradation, leading to the first industrial achievements.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Philippe Pouletty, CEO of Truffle Capital and co-founder of Carbios, for allowing me to embark in this incredible career journey ten years ago. I am proud to have contributed over these years to the development of Carbios and its disruptive technologies that enable us to rethink the end-of-life of plastics and textiles. Starting with a pioneering concept, the know-how and commitment of all the Company's employees have resulted in concrete solutions that will soon be on the market. It is with confidence that I am now handing over the reins to Emmanuel Ladent, whose international experience will be of great help in the industrial deployment of Carbios' technologies, towards a well-deserved worldwide recognition," says Jean-Claude Lumaret

"On behalf of the Board and myself, I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Jean-Claude Lumaret for his commitment to Carbios. He has provided strong and inspiring leadership to the company, guiding it in its R&D ambitions and early industrial achievements, while also accompanying it on its ambitious stock market venture from 2013, enabling Carbios to raise a total of more than €173 million and to see its market capitalisation rise from €52 million at the time of its IPO in December 2013 to €418 million* today," said Ian Hudson, Chairman of Carbios' Board of Directors.I would also like to welcome Emmanuel Ladent. We are convinced that his professional and personal qualities will be major assets in supporting the Company's growth and meeting the challenges of innovation, industrialization and commercialization in the coming years," he added.

About Carbios: Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes representing a major innovation in the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, which is now Carbios' subsidiary.

