At the 2021 International Critical Communications Awards (ICCA held on November 3rd in Madrid, Spain, Hytera received the "Best Use of Critical Communications in Utilities" award in recognition of its Hytalk PoC solution for Turkey Electricity Company DICLE ELEKTRIK DAGITIM A.S. (DEDAS).

As is the case in every 'mission critical' sector, utilities companies exist in a space where nothing can be allowed to go wrong. The effective deployment of communications technology is integral to this. This award celebrates innovation, reliability, and the fulfilment of specific operational requirements, which was with respect to the launch of the Hytalk PoC solution provided by Hytera.

The DEDAS project is a great example of how Hytera's PoC solution, quality service and flexible approach helped the customer solve its problems. Hytera's PNC550 PoC terminal enabled DEDAS to overcome coverage issues, reduce device and service costs, and greatly improve the efficiency of meter readings thanks to a bespoke smart meter reading app.

"While we firmly believe PoC is the future of communications in a variety of industries, there is no denying that PoC is still a relatively new concept for industries such as the utility industry," said Stanley Song, Deputy General Manager of Hytera Overseas Sales Department. "Therefore, we consider the progress we have made so far in Turkey an inspiration and an encouragement for the PMR industry."

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We enable our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response to make the world more efficient and safer.

