Hurricane-force wind gusts hit New England during a late-October storm, damaging at least one rooftop solar array and leading Commercial Solar Guy to offer a few pointers.From pv magazine USA Wind events affect solar power projects. Case in point: In New England, at least one solar power project felt the effects of a major wind event in late October. On the night of Oct. 26 and into the morning of Oct. 27, New England experienced a Nor'easter weather event, the season's first. Gusts across the eastern coast of Massachusetts topped hurricane strength. According to utility companies, more than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...