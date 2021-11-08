DJ Petrofac Limited: Petrofac secures new EPCC contract with Petronas

8 November 2021

Petrofac secures new EPCC contract with Petronas

Petrofac has been awarded with a new contract worth around MYR399 million (approx USUSD96 million) by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of PETRONAS, the Malaysian National Oil Company. The Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) scope of work will encompass the delivery of the new Bintulu Additional Gas Sales Facilities 2 (BAGSF-2) plant located onshore at Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

The greenfield development includes process and utilities unit, effluent treatment unit, metering skid, fire water tank, pumps, flare system and main substation building. In addition to the 390 MMSCFD capacity new facility, the project will also involve brownfield modifications and tie-in within the existing PETRONAS Plant, also located in Bintulu.

Petrofac Chief Operating Officer Nick Shorten said: "We have been working closely with PETRONAS since 2004, using our broad services capability and expertise to support the development of Malaysia's energy infrastructure. The contract will be delivered by Petrofac Group's local subsidiary, Petrofac Engineering Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, with engineering support from Petrofac-RNZ and local supply chain and subcontractors, further underpinning our commitment to local delivery."

Malaysia is Petrofac's operational centre in the Asia Pacific region. It combines the company's engineering, operations, well engineering, subsurface, asset management, decommissioning, and training capabilities to support local and Asian markets.

Ends.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have around 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

