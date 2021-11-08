DJ Arix Managing Director to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Managing Director to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

LONDON, 8 November 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that Mark Chin, Managing Director, is scheduled to participate in a virtual analyst-led fireside chat with Matthew Hose, Equity Research Analyst, at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference taking place in person and virtually from 16-19 November 2021 in London.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Jefferies conference portal and the replay will be available afterwards on the Investor Relations section of Arix's website here.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

