WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
08.11.21
09:08 Uhr
1,490 Euro
-0,010
-0,67 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,72009:46
Dow Jones News
08.11.2021 | 08:31
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Arix Managing Director to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

DJ Arix Managing Director to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Arix Managing Director to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference 08-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Managing Director to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

LONDON, 8 November 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that Mark Chin, Managing Director, is scheduled to participate in a virtual analyst-led fireside chat with Matthew Hose, Equity Research Analyst, at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference taking place in person and virtually from 16-19 November 2021 in London.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Jefferies conference portal and the replay will be available afterwards on the Investor Relations section of Arix's website here.

ENDS

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc +44 (0) 20 7290 1050 ir@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Manel Mateus +44 (0)20 8078 4357 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  126161 
EQS News ID:  1246669 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
