This appointment supports Tikehau Capital's growth ambitions across Structured Credit Strategies, in particular its Collateralized Loan Obligations business, as the Group continues to expand across the credit spectrum and launch into the US

John brings 30-years of experience in credit investing and raising and managing capital through CLOs, institutional open-ended funds, and SMAs

John will be based in New York and oversee the Global Structured Credit strategy in Europe and the US

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, today announced the appointment of John Fraser as Chairman of its Global Structured Credit strategies, based in New York. This appointment reinforces the firm's commitment to its CLO business and supports Tikehau Capital's expansion into the US market.

Since the creation of its CLO business in 2014, Tikehau Capital has a proven track-record in the structured credit space, in particular through the completion of over €2bn in new issuance across five CLOs in Europe and the launch of its first CLO in North America in September 2021.

In this newly created role, John will advise senior Tikehau Capital team members in growing the firm's existing structured credit businesses including its U.S. and European CLO platforms. John will also help develop and launch new business lines within the structured credit space. His entrepreneurial and institutional experience will support Tikehau Capital Structured Credit and overall company brand building and product marketing including interaction with investors.

John brings 30 years of experience in the CLO business. He joins from Investcorp where he was an independent member of its Board of Directors since 2019. Most recently, he was managing director and head of Investcorp's U.S. credit business. In this role, John was responsible for managing all aspects of U.S. loan-focused credit investments including portfolio management, fund raising, and operations. From 2012 to 2017, he was managing partner and CIO of 3i Debt Management US LLC. In 2005, he founded Fraser Sullivan Investment Management, LLC, which was subsequently sold to 3i Group. John also previously held management positions with Angelo Gordon, Continental Bank, Merrill Lynch Asset Management and Chase Manhattan Bank North America.

Mathieu Chabran, co-founder of Tikehau Capital, said: " We are delighted to welcome John in Tikehau Capital's teams as we continue to build on the success of our European CLO and Structured Credit strategies in order to expand our offering into the US market. John brings a unique and rare combined entrepreneurial and institutional journey and deep CLO expertise, and we look forward to leveraging his experience as we grow to meet investors' evolving needs."

John Fraser, Chairman of Global Structured Credit of Tikehau Capital, commented: "I am excited to join Tikehau Capital's team. The firm's prospects for growth in the U.S. and global credit markets are impressive, supported by a respected global brand, talented and committed people, an expanding international investor base and its willingness to use balance sheet resources to back new initiatives. I look forward to being part of and adding to the future success of Tikehau Capital."

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €30.9 billion of assets under management (as of 30 June 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.9 billion of shareholders' equity as of 30 June 2021), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 629 employees (as of 30 June 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

