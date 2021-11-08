AlgoTherapeutix (AlgoTx) is a European Biotech developing ATX01, a non-opioid topical treatment for Peripheral Neuropathic Pain.

Stéphane Thiroloix, CEO, comments: "With ATX01 entering Phase II in Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy and increasing its span of indications, Jens's medical depth of expertise and biotech experience are a tremendous addition to the team's profile".

Jens Ellrich, MD, PhD, spent 18 years in basic and clinical pain research at University hospitals in Germany and Denmark with a track record of more than 85 publications in scientific journals with peer review. He was full professor at RWTH Aachen University and Aalborg University and received the European Award for Pain Research in 2005.

Since 2010, Jens has served as Chief Medical Officer for the international neuroscience start-ups Cerbomed, EBS Technologies, Precisis, Sapiens, and WISE.

Besides his executive roles in the healthcare industry, he serves as adjunct professor of neuroscience at Erlangen University and is a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of the European Journal of Pain. Jens brings a wealth of hands-on experience and expertise in pain research, clinical development, and medical affairs.

About AlgoTherapeutix : AlgoTherapeutix is a French biotech founded in 2018 to develop innovative solutions for complex pain. Its lead program, ATX01, is Phase II ready in painful peripheral neuropathy.

