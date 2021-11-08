No7 launches virtual foundation matching solution, leveraging skin big data and cutting-edge AI and AR technology to provide a personalised foundation range and shade match

Perfect Corp. the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, has partnered with No7, the number one UK skincare brand*, to launch its first-ever virtual try-on foundation matching diagnostic solution, powered by Perfect Corp.'s AI Foundation Shade Finder Technology.

Bringing Revolutionary Experiences to No7 Customers with Personalised Foundation and Shade Match Beauty Tech

No7 Personalised Foundation Analysis is available to be used via mobile or tablet on the Boots.com and Boots.ie websites. The experience launches with an algorithm-based questionnaire that diagnoses customers' personal skin needs, foundation preferences, including coverage and finish, and lifestyle concerns that could impact skin, in order to provide the perfect No7 foundation range match. No7's Skin Expert technology, powered by Perfect Corp.'s AI Foundation Shade Finder, then analyses skin tone in real-time against 10 million samples across nearly 90,000 diverse samples, to provide customers with the perfect No7 foundation shade.

No7 Personalised Foundation Analysis uses adaptive environmental lighting adjustments and guidance to capture the optimal image for analysis and skin tone shade matching. Once customers are matched with their best foundation range and shade, they can instantly virtually try-on their match and experiment with shade options. The before and after sliding function allows for comparison of the shade match against the customer's natural skin tone through a live camera view. It also provides information about the matched foundation range and delivers personalised matches across other face products, including powders, concealers, primers and fixing mists.

Perfect Corp.'s AI Foundation Shade Finder technology takes personalized beauty to the next level. The solution features highly accurate machine learning technology and allows beauty brands to match every customer with their perfect foundation shade.

AI and AR Technologies Powering the Digital Transformation in the Beauty Industry

"AI and AR technology is fast becoming a crucial part of a beauty brand's digital transformation strategy, as more shoppers become accustomed to shopping online and seek out more opportunities for personalisation," said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. "We are thrilled to be working with No7 on their first virtual try-on solution, which harnesses the power of advanced AI and AR technology to help customers find and test their perfect foundation match with true-to-life results."

"At No7, we're responding to ever increasing consumer demand for personalisation and the accelerated shift to digital beauty behaviours due to the global pandemic," shared Kiran Sandhu, Global Innovation Manager at No7 Beauty Company. "Through qualitative consumer research we discovered that for foundation users finding the right shade is just one half of the picture. Finding the right range that works with individual skin goals and concerns is the other. No7 Personalised Foundation Analysis, powered by Perfect Corp's expert technology, offers a holistic solution which combines skin and colour analysis to provide a truly personalised recommendation. This analysis not only provides customers with the right foundation shade, but also offers the right foundation based on the customer's unique skin needs. We tested the Personalised Foundation Analysis experience with a consumer panel of 932 users and 84% agreed it gave them confidence in finding the perfect match!"

About Perfect Corp.

With over 950 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

About No7

Since 1935, No7 has been creating beauty history by helping women look and feel their best every day. With our rich health and beauty heritage and innovative skincare and make-up backed by science, we've become the trusted brand through the generations. No7's in-depth consumer research, product testing and understanding of the skin continues to drive its scientific research and innovation programme, as it develops the next generation of ingredients and technologies in beauty.

*Source: IRI value sales. 52 weeks ending 14/11/2020. Email: ukgb@boots.co.uk to verify.

