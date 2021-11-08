GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED: Now Available For Any Room In Your Home: Govee Aura Smart Table Lamp

HONG KONG, Nov. 08, 2021, which has the rating of 4.7 in Amazon Reviews. Unleash your creativity with a fun table lamp to place right by your desk, nightstand, or coffee table.



(Govee Aura Table Lamp. Source: Govee)

Set the Scene with 37+ Lighting Effects

Choose from a selection of preset lighting effects to add some extra RGBIC ambience to your home. Use "Rainbow" to provide a fun variety of lighting to brighten your decor or use "Fire" to provide a warm-looking glow to complement any dinner party.

Unleash Your Inner Artist with Finger Sketch

Let your creative side come out using our unique Finger Sketch feature as part of the innovative DIY Mode in the app. Make any design and tap to apply it directly to your bedside lamp. If you're feeling especially proud of your work, you can share it with our Govee Community and they can use it on their own smart lamps.

Music Mode: A VIP Concert Experience without the Hefty Price

With Music Mode on the Govee Home App, you'll find a variety of different lighting effects that will sync with your table lamp. Using the built-in highly sensitive mic, you can also use Music Mode to liven up the sounds of video games, YouTube videos, and other media.

(Govee Aura Table Lamp provides the exclusive RGBIC light effects. Source: Govee)

Add the Automatic Timer Feature to Your Daily Routine

Make the Govee Aura Smart Table Lamp become part of your normal routine before going to bed or getting up. The Automatic Timer on the App allows you to set multiple timers. At the designated times you choose, the bedside lamp will start to gradually dim to 0% and turn off at night while you fall asleep. Alternatively, the lamp will gradually brighten to 100% to greet you with warm lighting when you first wake up.

Govee Home: Convenience in One Tap

Use the Govee Home App (available for iOS or Android) to make the best use of its features. You can control your lamp directly using the app or pair it with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can also utilize DIY Mode to customize the colors of the lights or use Music Mode to sync your lights to your favorite songs.

Availability

The Govee Aura RGBIC Table Lamp retails for £68.99 and comes with a one-year warranty as well as free shipping. It is currently available in the UK through the official online Govee store) or on Govee's Amazon Store.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers. Our Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 8 million registered users on iOS and Android. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority. For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com

Contact:

Leo Zhong

leo@corp.govee.com

GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED

Room 023, 9/F, Block G, Kwai Shing Ind Bldg(Stage 2),

42-46 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung, N.T.,

Hong Kong 999077