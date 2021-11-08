Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is very pleased with recent core drilling samples from the ongoing drilling program at the Majuba Hill Copper Project in Pershing County Nevada. The first drill hole ever drilled into the Copper-Gold Target discovered extremely altered diorite beginning at 81 m (266 feet). Pyrite is common and occurs with chalcopyrite as the primary copper-bearing sulfide mineral. These appear to be the main sulfide minerals associated with the late potassic alteration veins, however minor amounts of bornite were also noted.





Numerous veins of quartz-pyrite/chalcopyrite, chlorite-pyrite/chalcopyrite, and calcite-pyrite/chalcopyrite are continuous throughout core hole MHB-20 below 199 m (654 feet) to the end of the hole at 305 m (1017 feet). These veins are crosscut by quartz-biotite veins with pyrite and chalcopyrite.





Additional sulfides noted include molybdenite and pyrrhotite.

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "The Board and I couldn't be more excited with the preliminary results from our new discovery 2 kilometers from our initial drill program. I remain extremely optimistic that future drilling will show this as a possible extension to our already prospective copper asset."





The new discovery is 1,700 meters (5,577 feet) east of the Majuba-Known Copper Oxide area. Bam Bam is currently carrying out a reverse circulation ("RC") expansion and step-out drill program in the Known Copper-Oxide.

Core holes MHB-20 and MHB-22 are targeting the Copper-Gold Target identified by soil geochemistry, geophysics, geologic mapping and compilation during the staged exploration work in 2020 and 2022.

The Copper-Gold Target was initially identified from the soil geochemistry program completed around Majuba Hill. Follow-up mapping and rock chip sampling returned samples with gold values of 0.006 to 0.728 g/t Au and copper values ranging from 30.5 ppm to 4,630 ppm (0.463%) Cu. A very strong association between copper, gold, and arsenic was outlined by the soils. These zones were strongly coincident with distinct magnetic anomalies from the Drone Magnetic survey completed early 2021.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the BBR secure warehouse or directly from the project to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

