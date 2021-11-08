DGAP-News: First Hydrogen Corp.
Vancouver, B.C., November 8, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - First Hydrogen Corp. ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC: FHYDF) (FSE:FIT) is pleased to announce that Nicholas Wrigley, ( Non-Executive Director/Chairman UK) of First Hydrogen Limited (UK) will be guest speaker at Invest Africa's roundtable discussion at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held from October 31st thru to November 12th, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Mr. Wrigley is also a VIP guest at the reception to be held by the Department of International Trade (UK) and Formula E to be hosted at the summit in Glasgow.
Ambitious emissions reduction targets for 2030 have been set to achieve the goal of reaching net zero by the middle of the century. Fuel Cell (FC) and hydrogen propulsion are key enablers to support this net-zero future. The partnership between Ballard Power Systems Inc. ("Ballard"), AVL Powertrain UK ("AVL") and First Hydrogen will work together in this partnership for zero-tailpipe emission technology going forward.
The project will develop and build two hydrogen fuel cell powered light commercial demonstrator vans for First Hydrogen that will be road legal and utilized to showcase the capabilities of fuel cell technology in its light commercial vehicles under development. This will provide First Hydrogen with a design and technology platform for future commercialisation.
Work has already started at AVL's Engineering Centre Basildon UK , for delivery in Q3 of 2022. The vehicles will be equipped with the latest generation Ballard FCgen(R)-LCS fuel cell, giving the vehicles a range of more than 500 kilometres.
First Hydrogen has selected AVL because of its established expertise, collaborations, and knowhow. AVL is a strong partner for First Hydrogen in its strategy for hydrogen powered Fuel cell vehicle development. Some 25 UK based engineers in AVL will execute:
Drawing on additional support of 500 fuel cell experts globally, across three purpose-built fuel cell technical centres.
