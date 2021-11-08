Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RNB Retail and Brands AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (570/21)

On request of RNB Retail and Brands AB, company registration number 556495-4682, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 09, 2021. Shares Short name: RNBS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 2,034,731 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083983 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 13467 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556495-4682 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 08-463 83 00.