Montag, 08.11.2021
WKN: A3DAXX ISIN: SE0017083983 Ticker-Symbol: RBR 
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2021 | 11:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RNB Retail and Brands AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (570/21)

On request of RNB Retail and Brands AB, company registration number
556495-4682, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 09, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:               RNBS          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 2,034,731        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017083983      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             13467          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556495-4682       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46
08-463 83 00.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
