Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych (PBKM) continues its consolidation efforts in the cord-blood banking in Europe. It holds a c 40% share of the European stem-cell banking market in terms of processed cord blood samples. The market is expected to grow at a double-digit rate globally (Grand View Research) through increased penetration of the service. PBKM has been also involved in 10 clinical trials in stem-cell research, acts as a contract manufacturing organisation and runs a one-day clinic.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...