Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced the appointment of David M. Mossberg to the Company's Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Mr. Mossberg, the Board will be comprised of five directors, four of whom are independent.

"We are excited to add David to our Board and believe his extensive experience in capital markets and investor relations will be a valuable addition to Destiny Media Technologies," said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer and President of Destiny Media.

Mr. Mossberg, 51, is a seasoned capital markets executive with more than 25 years of experience analyzing companies and advising public company executives in multiple industries. He currently is the CEO of Three Part Advisors, LLC, a strategic investor relations advisory firm. Prior to founding Three Part Advisors, Mr. Mossberg was a sell-side analyst at Southwest Securities and was Director of Research at Hodges Capital Management. He holds a MBA from Southern Methodist University and BBA in Finance and BBA in International Business from University of Texas - Arlington. Dave also served in the United States Army Reserves as an interrogator/Russian linguist.

Mr. Mossberg commented, "I have closely followed Destiny Media Technologies for more than ten years and am thrilled to be joining the board during what is an exciting time for the business. I look forward to working with the Fred and the rest of the board as the company expands its truly differentiated Play MPE platform into more geographies and expands its addressable market with new service introductions."

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides music collaboration and performance tracking platform to efficiently and securely promote, distribute, receive and discover pre-released promotional music releases. The platform is used by the world's largest record labels and thousands of independent artists and record labels in six continents.

Contacts:

Fred Vandenberg, fredv@dsny.com CEO,

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., 604-609-7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102192