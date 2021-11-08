Lenzing: The fibers company Lenzing Group reported a significant year-on-year improvement in revenue and earnings in the first nine months of 2021 thanks to the largely positive market environment. Growing optimism in the textile and apparel industry and the recovery in retail led to a substantial increase in demand and prices on the global fiber market, particularly at the start of the current financial year. Revenue rose by 32.9 percent to Euro 1.59 bn in the first nine months of 2021. This increase is attributable to a higher sales volume as well as higher viscose prices. Net profit for the period amounted to Euro 113.4 mn (compared to a net loss of minus 23.3 mn in the first nine months of 2020). "Lenzing has enjoyed a strong business performance to date in 2021. Demand for our ...

