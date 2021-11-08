Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) is the largest solar investor listed in the UK by installed capacity. With power prices more than tripling in 2021, FSFL's c 25% merchant share of revenues allows the fund to benefit from this increase. While a lower discount rate was the largest contributor to the NAV per share increase to 104.1p in Q321 (98.0p at end-June 2021), power prices were the key external factor affecting the NAV. FSFL provides investors with a covered, sustainable and growing dividend (including in 2020 amid depressed power prices), underpinned by subsidised assets in the UK and high-return growth opportunities globally. Given the solar industry's huge growth potential across the world, National Grid expects the UK's solar capacity to more than double within the next 10 years.

