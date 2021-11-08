Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bricknode Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (572/21)

On request of Bricknode Holding AB, company registration number 559083-5970, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 09, 2021. The company has 0 A-shares and 9,869,023 B-shares, a total of 9,869,023 shares, as per today's date. Shares Short name: BRICK B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 9,869,023 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016288591 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 239253 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559083-5970 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova AB on +46 8 546 017 58.