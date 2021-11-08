Spend Matters Ranks SpendHQ as a Customer and Value Leader in Fall 2021 SolutionMap

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / SpendHQ lands as a Customer and Value Leader in Spend Matters' most recent release of its SolutionMap benchmarking for Fall 2021. This new release compares 69 procurement technology vendors and features the second major revamp since the 2017 launch, including new "market personas," updated technology categories, and a more-focused RFI.

The latest RFI contains new questions that account for recent innovations and updates to other questions that better reflect which capabilities are "industry standards" versus "best-in-class." Known as the most rigorous, data-centric functionality assessment process in the industry, SolutionMap contains 600+ RFI requirements across 10 source-to-pay module and suite technology categories to pinpoint the actual capabilities of each participating vendor. Customer feedback also factors into where vendors rank on the maps.

"SolutionMap is the great equalizer between buyers and sellers of procurement technology solutions," says Spend Matters Founder Jason Busch. "It is the only ratings methodology that is fully transparent, considers equal parts technology analyst and customer scoring (individually and separately), and allows business users to create a one-to-one map based on their requirements to what technology vendors can provide based on demonstrated, generally available capability."

SpendHQ welcomes and appreciates the feedback from the customers and analysts who participate in the SolutionMap process. As a consistent participant in the Spend Matters' SolutionMap series, SpendHQ has continued to make improvements and rise in the rankings.

"For our team, our clients always come first," said SpendHQ CEO Scott Macfee. "The latest updates and releases we've pushed out in the past year deliver more value and insights for our users than ever before. This boost in the SolutionMap ranking tells us that our customers and the market experts over at Spend Matters agree. We've got some really exciting things happening as our team works to continue innovating our platform."

About Spend Matters - Solution Intelligence for Procurement

Spend Matters is the leading solution-intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners Inc.

About SpendHQ

SpendHQ is a procurement analysis solution that provides rapid, accurate, and detailed visibility into enterprise spend data. Built by sourcing professionals for sourcing professionals, this full-service SaaS spend analytics solution delivers actionable insight for every stakeholder. The SpendHQ platform and solutions team serves all industries, and clients include some of the world's largest organizations. SpendHQ has been recognized as an industry leader by Spend Matters' SolutionMap, Ardent Partners' Key Solution Providers, and Procurement Leaders' World Procurement Awards.

