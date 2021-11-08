Enzolytics, Inc. Announces Program for Creation of Multiple Monoclonal Antibodies for Veterinary Application Utilizing Hybridoma and Phage Display Technology

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/) has announced a coherent protocol that it is executing to meet the Company's objective of producing monoclonal antibodies for veterinary application utilizing Hybridoma and Phage Display Technologies.

The Company's defined protocol includes:

Application of computer analysis (Artificial Intelligence - A.I.) to curate (analyze) the amino acid sequences of targeted viruses to identify the conserved, immutable, and neutralizable target sites (epitopes) on targeted viruses. Enzolytics has accomplished this goal for HIV, the Coronavirus, HTLV-1, as well as for H10N3, Influenza A, and B, H1N1 influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Ebola, Small-Pox, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Rabies, Herpes zoster, Varicella zoster, Anthrax, Elephant endotheliotropic herpesviruses, Feline Leukemia Virus, Equine Infectious Anemia Virus, Feline Immunodeficiency virus, Small Ruminant Lentivirus, and Koala retrovirus. The new protocol includes implementing A.I. analysis of existing viruses (or mutants thereof) and on any new virus immediately upon its emergence anywhere in the world.

Creation of cell lines to produce monoclonal antibodies targeting each identified conserved virus site (epitope) . In this step, multiple broadly neutralizing antibodies are being produced targeting multiple conserved, immutable epitopes on the targeted virus.

. In this step, multiple broadly neutralizing antibodies are being produced targeting multiple conserved, immutable epitopes on the targeted virus. The Company utilizes both the Hybridoma Technology and the Phage Display for producing Monoclonal Antibodies for veterinary use.

Enzolytics utilizes Hybridoma Technology by creating hybrid cell lines called "hybridomas" by combining a specific antibody-producing lymphocyte B cell with a myeloma cell that can grow in tissue culture. Hybridoma produces antibodies that have single specificity to the conserved epitopes identified by Artificial Intelligence.

Enzolytics is also utilizing Phage Display technology for production of Monoclonal Antibodies. Phage Display technology offers a significant advantage: it provides a means to identify target-binding proteins from a library of millions of different proteins without the need to screen each molecule individually. Phage display vaccines are made by expressing multiple copies of an antigen on the surface of immunogenic phage particles, thereby eliciting a powerful and effective immune response.

According to the Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Gaurav Chandra, "We are utilizing Phage Display techniques for production of our Monoclonal Antibodies since the Phages are very suitable for vaccine design due to higher stability under severe environmental conditions. Additionally, they are less expensive, have potent adjuvant capacities and offer an expedited process for vaccine development. Phage Vaccines have efficient immunostimulatory effects and present a high safety profile. As a result, Enzolytics is focusing on Phage-based Vaccines for various infectious diseases. Our Phage Display techniques can be used to create novel molecules that can lead to breakthroughs in technology and medicine."

The monoclonal antibodies for veterinary use at Enzolytics are being created in three phases.

Phase 1

Feline Immunodeficiency virus

Feline Leukemia virus

Equine Infectious Anemia virus

Small Ruminant Lentivirus

SARS-CoV-2 for Wild Animals

Phase 2

Koala retrovirus

Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus

Camel Pox

Avian Flu

Swine flu

Falcon Herpesvirus

Phase 3

Striped dolphin morbillivirus

Phocine distemper virus

The Company is actively exploring proposals for collaborations and partnerships with U.S. and foreign veterinary companies for their monoclonal antibodies for veterinary use.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown is effective in treating HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active component of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company is also implementing its proprietary technology to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. Its proprietary methodology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for numerous infectious diseases, including the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and HTLV-1.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of ITV-1 or its therapeutic monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

