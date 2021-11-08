Connector cuts time, cost and risk by automating ERP data export for Emburse Certify

Emburse, a global leader in spend management, announces the launch of a new connector for the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system, which will provide seamless data connectivity with its Emburse Certify expense solution.

The API-based integration, which is now available to joint Emburse Certify and Sage Intacct customers, enables employee expense data to automatically export into Sage Intacct. This will reduce the need for manual data exporting, which can both slow down the accounting process and lead to human errors in the data flow.

Once an expense is created in Emburse Certify, it will appear in Sage Intacct as a purchase invoice or general ledger transaction. Customers will be able to set their own configuration between both systems to determine field mapping, giving them deep visibility from Sage Intacct into individual expenses.

"Emburse Certify and Sage Intacct already share a considerable number of customers, so this connector will make life significantly easier for them, as well as eliminate potential mistakes and reduce risk," said Kenny Eon, SVP and General Manager, Northern Europe, at Emburse. "Emburse's mission is to humanise work for both expense submitters and finance teams, by eliminating the need for manual, low-value repetitive tasks such as data export. With this new connector, finance team members will be able to focus on more strategic initiatives that can help their organisations optimise spend."

"Emburse Certify and Sage Intacct have very similar customer demographics rapidly-growing businesses that want best-in-class, highly automated, cloud financial solutions," said Melody Williams, Sage's Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "The launch of this connector helps our joint customers further automate and speed up the expense reconciliation process for their accounting teams. As Emburse Certify continues to grow its market share across the UK, we're very excited to have this integration available for our customers."

The connector is available immediately within the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

About Emburse

Emburse is a modern spend management company offering solutions that revolutionise the way organisations manage employee expenses, process invoices and make payments. Emburse humanises work by empowering business travelers, finance professionals, and CFOs to eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks, so they can focus on what matters most.

Its innovative offerings, which are tailored to meet the unique business needs of specific industries, company sizes, and geographies, are trusted by more than 9 million users in more than 120 countries. Over 16,000 customers, from start-ups to global enterprises, including Bosch, Grant Thornton, Telefónica, Lufthansa Systems, and Toyota, rely on Emburse to make faster, smarter decisions, improve compliance, and optimise spend -- making corporate spend deliver meaningful value for the organisation.

Emburse is recognised as a leader in expense management and accounts payable automation by analyst firm IDC, and has received multiple awards for innovation and its high levels of customer satisfaction. For more information on Emburse, visit emburse.com or follow the organisation's social channels at @emburse.

