Oncology Pharma Inc.: Oncology Pharma Reveals Plans for Development of Lead Cancer Drug Candidate

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to provide some insight into the progress of its co-development project with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of a lead cancer drug candidate.

The primary goal of the co-development project is for developing an improved formulation of the cancer drug dactinomycin. Dactinomycin, also known as actinomycin D, is an existing chemotherapy drug used to treat numerous types of cancer, including rare childhood cancers like Ewing's sarcoma and Wilms tumors. Incorporating cytotoxic drugs like dactinomycin into NanoSmart's nanoparticle delivery system can potentially provide safer toxicity profiles and improve accumulation of the drug at tumors sites compared to the free drug alone. Incorporating the drug into NanoSmart's tumor-targeting nanoparticle delivery system has the potential to result in a safer, more effective and more stable lead drug candidate.

Oncology Pharma recently licensed rights to the novel formulation. Development plans have since been established and agreed upon to advance the improved drug formulation toward eventual submission of an Investigation New Drug (IND) application to the US FDA. The plans include early formulation work, physical/chemical and in-vivo characterization of the formulation, determination of stability, pharmacokentics and toxicity. Parties The teams are currently working to implement the first phase of the development plans with the goal of establishing the feasibility of the novel dactinomycin formulation. Successful completion of this phase of the project will is intended to unlock additional pre-clinical work and enable exploration of additional formulations for future drug development.

Oncology Pharma looks forward to verifying the lead drug candidate's feasibility and continuing to support drug development efforts.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT NANOSMART PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

NanoSmart® Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms, including utilization of anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to enable targeted drug delivery of existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships, and costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:

For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038

Fax: 415-946-8801

website: www.oncology-pharma.com

email: info@oncology-pharma.com

SOURCE: Oncology Pharma Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671599/Oncology-Pharma-Reveals-Plans-for-Development-of-Lead-Cancer-Drug-Candidate