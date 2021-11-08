Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Adcore Inc. (TSX: ADCO) (OTCQX: ADCOF) (the "Company" or "Adcore"), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing") today announced that the Company's CEO, Omri Brill will be presenting at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 16-17th, 2021

Presentation:November 16th @ 8:00AM ET

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G_waijb5QfuphVVmtku-ZQ

• 1x1s will be available for qualified investors

• The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About Adcore

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment.

In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner. Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For further information about Adcore, please visit: https://www.adcore.com/investors/

For further inquiries, please contact:

Adcore Inc.IMS Investor Relations

Martijn van den Bemd John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

647-497-5337203-972-9200

martijn@adcore.com jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

