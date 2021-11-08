Quebec City, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Feldan Therapeutics today announced that Francois-Thomas Michaud will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During his presentation, Mr. Michaud (Feldan's co-founder and CEO) will highlight the Company's recent progress toward its first-in-human clinical trial for Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome (NBCCS), noteworthy results in other programs, and the going-forward corporate vision.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 16-17th, 2021

Presentation: November 17th at 1:45 PM ET

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9yzuPoNBQbK1NVfTbl79tg

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About Feldan Therapeutics

Feldan is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of treatments based on the intracellular delivery of therapeutics. Feldan is behind the design of a proprietary technology, the Feldan Shuttle, that enables safe and efficient delivery of various therapeutics inside cells, hence unlocks the development of a new generation of drugs targeting intracellular components. Feldan's current focus is the completion of preclinical work and the beginning of the first-in-human Phase I clinical trial for its topical treatment designed for NBCCS patients suffering from multiple basal cell carcinomas.

For further information:

Feldan Therapeutics

Francois-Thomas Michaud

418-872-7277

ftmichaud@feldan.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.