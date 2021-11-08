Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Boardwalktech Software Corp. (TSXV: BWLK) today announced that Andrew Duncan will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Boardwalktech's Chief Executive Officer, Andy Duncan, will provide a broad update and summary of the company's business including vision and business strategy for 2022 and beyond. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors section of the Boardwalktech Bio website.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 16th at 1:15pm ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rGc7_Up6TQGXKx9GkqiXYQ

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform used by Fortune 500 companies running hundreds of live mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously. Boardwalktech can deliver a collaborative purpose-built enterprise information management application on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based applications.Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. To learn more about Boardwalktech and its capabilities, please visit www.boardwalktech.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com