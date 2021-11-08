Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX: DNT) today announced that Joanne Freeze, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation Joanne Freeze, Candente's Chief Executive Officer will present Candente's current explorations in Peru and Canada in addition to an overview of the copper market and the outlook for the price of copper. The presentation will be available on Candente's website under the investor section.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 16th at 4:15 PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mvYSrk0CSuiP9GbrcANkUw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Candente Copper Corp.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 5 Cañariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Candente Resource Corp. and changed its name to Candente Copper Corp. in December 2009. Candente Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

For further information:

Candente Copper Corp.

Jonathan Paterson

475 477 9401

jonathan.paterson@harboraccessllc.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com