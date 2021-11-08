Eva Pharma

The new facility will provide an important boost to vaccine capacity in Africa Cairo, November 7, 2021 - EVA Pharma (www.EvaPharma.com), the innovation-led healthcare company based in Egypt, is constructing a state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility in Cairo that will start production next year, aiming to expand access to high-quality vaccines for all. The GMP-compliant site will provide upstream and downstream processes at the same site, including manufacturing of APIs. Both egg-based vaccines and cell-culture vaccines will be manufactured at the facility; egg-based vaccine production is set to come online in Q3 2022, and cell-culture vaccines are set for Q4 2022. EVA Pharma is also developing its own COVID-19 vaccine and is pursuing further clinical research on next-generation vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine has progressed successfully through preclinical trials and is now at the clinical trial stage; once all research and regulatory processes have been finalized, the vaccine will be produced at the new manufacturing facility. The new facility will provide an important boost to vaccine capacity in Africa, which is critical in light of the low COVID-19 vaccination rates among people living in many African countries. Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma, said: "At EVA Pharma, we strive to meet unmet needs by bringing high-value healthcare products to local communities in a way that ensures sustainability and accessibility. By constructing this major new facility, we will be able to provide high-quality vaccines to many people who at present do not have access to them, and to boost healthy outcomes for all." Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EVA Pharma. For press and media enquiries please contact: info@evapharma.com Public Relations Head: Ahmed Ellewa E-mail: ahmed.ellewa@evapharma.com Phone: +201000053643 About EVA Pharma: EVA Pharma is one of the major global healthcare organizations headquartering in Cairo, Egypt, while operating in more than 40 countries, and is one of the fastest-growing healthcare organizations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The company has partnerships with some of the leading international healthcare names around the world. With a 4,000-strong team of some of the region's most competent professionals, EVA Pharma produces an average of half a million healthcare products daily. Its state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with cutting-edge technology and are internationally recognized for innovation and the highest international quality standards. To learn more about EVA Pharma, please visit: www.EvaPharma.com

