Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering EV and battery stocks releases a special report on the growing EV market as both vehicle and battery manufacturers jockey for position, racing to both improve performance and production capacity, all in the name of "environmentalism," featuring Vancouver-based NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF). NEO intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry.

The global electric vehicle market size is expected to reach USD 917.70 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period, according to a recent report by Reports and Data. Supportive government policies and regulations, rising environmental concerns, decreasing prices of batteries, and advancements in charging technologies are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

For battery materials, the silicon anode market is facing an accelerated uprising due to the material's potential to store up to ten times more lithium-ions compared to current graphite anodes used in EV batteries. In a report by The Korea Economic Daily, the industry is expected to experience a growth of a 70% CAGR until 2025 to a market size of USD 2.6 Billion to 3.4 Billion, capturing 15% of the total anode market compared to the current 3%.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) recently announced that over the past three months the Company has successfully completed the Silicon (Si) Anode Production Capacity Upscaling Project.

From the initial production rate of several grams per hour for manufacturing silicon anode materials at the lab-scale, NEO's engineering team has accomplished to expand the rate to a level of several kilograms per hour. This is a result of improving productivity by more than 1,000-fold, and the success of the Project at this level has given stronger validation for the 120-ton semi-commercial plant that is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of next year. In addition to increasing the throughput rate (production speed) from this Project, NEO has reduced the amount of solvents used in the one-pot synthesis by more than 50%, thereby significantly lowering the processing cost of the Si anode material.

From the news: Dr. J.H. Park, Director and Chief Scientific Advisor commented, "NEO Battery's Nanocoated Silicon Anode that is based on low-cost Metallurgical-Grade Si (Metal-Si) utilizes NEO's optimized milling technique and nanocoating technologies simultaneously, which innovatively improve the poor cycling performance and life of Metal-Si. By aiming to implement a continuous process, NEO is attempting to shift the paradigm for production methods and efficiencies of existing battery anode and cathode materials."

Mr. Spencer Huh, President and CEO, added, "As NEO understands the need to fast-track into mass production, we are pleased to announce the accomplishment of the Upscaling Project. The Company is at the forefront of developing unique Si anode lines through the low-cost manufacturing process, and we are customizing solutions for various downstream users to optimize the products for high-power electric vehicle lithium-ion battery applications."

Establishment of NEO Battery Materials Korea Co., Ltd.:

From the news: As of the week of November 1, 2021, the South Korean subsidiary, NEO Battery Materials Korea Co., Ltd., ("NBMK") has been established and has been registered as a foreign-invested corporation. NBMK will provide the flexibility to operate and to finalize and contract the semi-commercial site location. Through NBMK, the Company will seek to create relationships with the Korean provincial governments to apply for grants and to expand business opportunities in the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

Ford Motor Company and its financing subsidiary, Ford Motor Credit Company, recently introduced the North America auto industry's first sustainable financing framework, focusing on and paying for ambitious plans in vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas.

From the news: Separately, Ford also announced a cash tender offer to repurchase up to $5 billion of the company's higher-cost debt. Actions such as the debt tender offer and the issuance of 0% convertible notes earlier this year, together with anticipated broader access to capital from the new sustainable financing framework, are consistent with Ford's objectives to further strengthen its balance sheet and financial flexibility and return its credit ratings to investment grade.

From the news: "Winning businesses are financially healthy and lead in sustainability - it's not a choice, they rely on each other," said John Lawler, Ford's CFO. "We're again putting our money where our mouth is, prioritizing and allocating capital to environmental and social initiatives that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for Ford."

The announcement was made on the fifth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, as Ford executives joined world leaders, environmental advocates and other forward-looking companies at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

From the news: Among other expected benefits, initiatives outlined in Ford's sustainable financing framework are intended to help the company become carbon neutral no later than 2050, in line with its commitment to the Paris Agreement. Ford was one of the first full-line U.S. automakers to pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its vehicles, operations and supply chain in alignment with goals of the accord. This pledge is backed by science-based interim targets the automaker intends to achieve by 2035.

From the news: The potential positive environmental and social influence of projects described in Ford's sustainable financing framework earned an "advanced" rating - the highest possible - from Vigeo Eiris. Vigeo Eiris, an arm of Moody's Corp., makes independent assessments of organizations' goals and performance against environmental, social and governance matters. Guided by aggressive environmental and social goals, a significant portion of related financing will go toward accelerating Ford's leadership in electric vehicles. Objectives include expanding EV technology and charging infrastructure to remove obstacles to adoption and improve the customer experience, and EV and battery manufacturing to reduce emissions.

Last month, General Motors provided a detailed roadmap of how the company plans to double its annual revenue and expand margins to 12 to 14 percent by 2030, as a result of GM's transformation into a growth company driven by EVs, connected services and new businesses.

"GM has changed the world before and we're doing it again," said GM Chair and CEO, Mary Barra. "We have multiple drivers of long-term growth and I've never been more confident or excited about the opportunities ahead."

From the news: GM concluded the first of two days of investor meetings by sharing its growth plans. Leaders - many of whom recently joined GM from other companies - detailed how GM's compelling hardware and software platforms will combine to create growth, expand margins, add customers and diversify revenues.

"GM is unlocking a secular growth story that is changing the trajectory of our business," said Paul Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Simply stated, we are at an inflection point in which we expect revenue to double by 2030 while also expanding our margins. We will achieve this by growing our core business of designing, building, and selling world-class ICE, electric and autonomous vehicles, growing software and services with high margins and entering and commercializing new businesses."

From the news: With most automakers switching to EV's, there is a great demand for high performance batteries which battery makers are working diligently to meet.

QuantumScape Corporation, a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, is also in the process of upscaling performance and production having recently announced the release of an independent third-party laboratory testing report on the performance of its solid-state lithium-metal battery cells.

QuantumScape's single-layer cells were tested by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent battery lab, and met automotive-relevant conditions: over 800 cycles at 25 °C, 1C (one hour) charge/discharge rates, 100% depth of discharge and under 3.4 atmospheres of pressure. We believe that the results from the tests, covering a group of three single-layer cells, are consistent with those initially reported by QuantumScape in its December 2020 Battery Showcase presentation.

"We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we reported at our December 2020 Battery Showcase," said Jagdeep Singh, CEO and co-founder of QuantumScape. "With the publication of this report, we will continue to focus on our product roadmap goals and delivering cells to our customers."

Just last month, Enovix Corporation, a leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries, announced it had achieved a major milestone-manufacturing battery cells from its first automated factory in Fremont, Calif. Additionally, the company announced it designed, fabricated and released pre-production quantities of a new cell design for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses for a top-tier consumer electronics company.

From the news: "This is a major accomplishment for Enovix and I'm incredibly proud of our team," said Harrold Rust, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enovix. "Manufacturing the first cell off of our automated line is proof that our machine set is ready for production. It's the culmination of years of long hours, dedication and hard work from our world-class team and it's further proof that we are on track to meet our goal of not only delivering a battery with up to 110% greater energy density, but also we're on target for commercial production in Q1 2022 and first product revenue in Q2 2022."

From the news: The first cell off the line is a manufacturing achievement that requires more than 25 machines to work in concert. The Enovix factory is state-of-the-art since it uses both established lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment, including electrode fabrication and the majority of battery packaging and formation, as well as the Company's proprietary roll-to-stack cell assembly, a precise, high-speed replacement for conventional lithium-ion wound cell assembly. This enables its roll-to-stack production tools to "drop in" to existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing lines and increase watt-hour capacity.

From the news: Battery capacity is an important factor in the ever-evolving consumer electronics space. It is increasingly important to support compute-intensive applications for high-end wearables, mobile phones and laptop/tablet platforms. Increased computing capability supported with high battery capacity is necessary for the large-scale adoption of wearable devices, such as AR glasses. This form factor has significantly less available volume to house batteries that can provide enough energy to run compute-intensive platforms. As such, a step-change increase in battery energy density is essential to enable products that will appeal to mass market audiences.

While this boom in the EV space is great for automakers and battery manufacturers alike, the question still remains - which of these batteries will be able to meet the demands of large scale EV production and will the environmental benefits of an EV world outweigh the costs of new vehicle and battery production (mining precious metals, energy needed for battery production, testing, waste, etc.)? As of right now, the future looks bright, but as with all great changes in technology, only time will tell.

