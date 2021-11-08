Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth, today announced that it will report results for the first quarter fiscal 2022 period ended 30 September, 2021 on Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST. Results will be announced via press release only and investors or analysts that wish to submit questions are encouraged to email ir@manutd.co.uk.

Separately, the club announces its participation in Morgan Stanley's European Technology, Media Telecom Conference on Thursday, 18 November and Friday, 19 November. Investors who wish to schedule a meeting with Manchester United should contact their Morgan Stanley representative for more information.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

