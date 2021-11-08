WithHealth Inc.: WithHealth CEO Cindy Salas Murphy Named a Finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's Business Woman of the Year

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is thrilled to announce that CEO Cindy Salas Murphy is a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's Business Woman of the Year!

Each year, the San Diego Business Journal recognizes dynamic women business leaders who have contributed significantly to San Diego's workplaces and communities. Look for an ad featuring Cindy and thanking all employees, as well as the WithHealth Medical Group, in the Finalist edition on November 8th, as well as the Winner & Finalists edition on December 6th!

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "I founded WithHealth, Inc. in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, proactive, accessible, and convenient health care. We deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes, and by making DNA actionable. I want to thank every single WithHealth employee and the WithHealth Medical Group for making this vision a reality, and San Diego Business Journal for this honor."

About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a telehealth company, makes health care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

Corporate:

info@withhealth.com

p833-99-HEALTH

Chief Marketing Officer

Cindy Judd

cindy.judd@withhealth.com

p847-404-9962

Investors:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

p917-658-7878

WithHealth's Complete Care Program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

