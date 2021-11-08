Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, celebrated its customers at the eighth annual Engage 2021 EMEA Customer Conference held in person 4th November.

Nine organisations were recognised across seven categories for excellence in customer engagement, employee engagement, innovation and for achieving exemplary results by leveraging cloud, automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform:

Verint Heroes-of-the-Year Award Ninety One, Tesco Bank, West Sussex County Council/Capita

Outstanding Cloud Deployment Award Sage France

Customer Engagement Award BNP Paribas Poland

Employee Engagement Award Legal General (LGI Operational Planning)

Citizen Engagement Award Malomatia

Innovation Award Tryg

Verint Engaged Customer-of-the-Year Award Nationale-Nederlanden

The Verint team welcomed attendees to a live ceremony at the stunning Crystal Ballroom at St. Ermin's Hotel, London. The ceremony also was live streamed for dinner events with customers in The Netherlands, France, Spain, Germany, Poland and South Africa.

"Each year our awards acknowledge and recognise our customers' dedication to transforming customer and employee engagement through the right combination of innovation, talent and technology," says Verint's Nick Nonini, managing director, EMEA. "Once again, our judges were impressed with the quality of submissions, and they had a challenging task to select from a strong shortlist. We'd like to thank all of our customers for their entries and congratulate all the award winners."

Visit Engage 2021 EMEA Annual Customer Awards and winners for more information.

About Verint

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world's most iconic brands including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

