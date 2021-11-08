Anzeige
Montag, 08.11.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2021 | 15:05
CDR-Life AG: CDR-Life to Present at the American Society of Hematology's 2021 Annual Meeting

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Nov. 08, 2021., a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of highly tumor-specific immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary antibody-based T cell engager technology, today announced that preclinical data from the Company's CDR101 candidate will be presented in a poster at the 63rd Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting being held in Atlanta, Georgia from December 11-14, 2021.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1583
Poster Title: Preclinical Assessment of CDR101 - a BCMAxCD3xPD-L1 Trispecific Antibody with Superior Anti-Tumor Efficacy
Session Number & Name: 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster I Hematology Disease Topics & Pathways: Biological, Translational Research, Bispecific Antibody Therapy, Plasma Cell Disorders, Checkpoint Inhibitor, Diseases, Therapies, Lymphoid Malignancies
Session Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021
Session Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM


Presenter: Melissa Vrohlings, Immunology Expert, CDR-Life

About CDR-Life Inc.
CDR-Life is a biotherapeutics company developing novel therapies harnessing the power of the immune system. Using a proprietary antibody platform that targets intracellular tumor antigens presented on the major histocompatibility complex.

Contacts:
Björn Peters, CBO
CDR-Life Inc.
Phone: +41 44 515 98 98
bjoern.peters@cdr-life.com

Argot Partners
CDR-Life@argotpartners.com
Phone: +1-212-600-1902


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
