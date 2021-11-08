BioTech Medics Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc. Provides a Company Update as The Firm Anticipates Its Name Change To Become Approved

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) announces that the Company continues to cooperate with FINRA to effectuate the Company's name change from Bio Tech Medics to BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund Inc.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, Management continues to reply to every regulatory inquiry with hopes this name change will be effective immediately. Over the past 2 months there has been minimal to no additional question regarding this corporate action, and Management is in contact daily with FINRA anticipating that this is the day when it will become the effective date. BMCS has been under an extensive micro review for over a couple months primarily because of the Digital Asset industry is under significant review by this regulatory agency. Once this name change is approved Management will begin a significant "project launch and awareness campaign" to provide the financial and investor community with our new business blueprint. Over 2 months ago, we finalized our new website that provides detailed information on this new direction, and that site will become live once the name change is effective. We have also built a knowledgeable team of professionals that understand digital markets and the intersection of this currency cross markets; now totalling 15 knowledgeable staff members. BMCS has a tremendous business model that is patterned after other companies in this Digital Asset space and Management has been actively accumulating significant Sumcoin from multiple sources that will be utilized to execute our business plan and to increase our NAV from what we last reported. We are excited about our potential earning power and last week management filed an application with OTC Markets to move BMCS to the OTCQB tier with the hope that we can move to OTCQX in 2022. Management appreciates the patience of its investors and hopeful that after we get to our project launched, the trajectory of our venture will be significantly positive and lucrative. Our goal is to make Sumcoin as liquid as other currencies in this our digital ecosystem; commented Miller"

READ MORE ABOUT SUMCOIN: https://www.sumcoin.org/

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS located in Los Angeles California. BioTech Medics Inc. has historically been a biotech firm however, now a "Digital Asset Firm" focusing on Sumcoin (the world's first indexed currency) one of the most significant currencies in the world.

SOURCE: BioTech Medics Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671601/BioTech-Medics-Inc-Provides-a-Company-Update-as-The-Firm-Anticipates-Its-Name-Change-To-Become-Approved