Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Big Red Mining Corp. (CSE: RED) ("Big Red" or the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares will be listed for trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "RED". Big Red holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake Copper Project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property is Located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. Highway 546 crosses the property and there are ATV trails covering most of the property. The Property surrounds and covers Extensions of the Past producing Jentina Mine. The Property comprises 131 claims totaling 6,500 Acres (26 Square kilometers). Big Red's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Big Red's mission is to conduct future drilling campaigns on the Dobie Lake copper property to maximize its minable resource potential.

Management Team

Jag Sandhu, Founder, President, CEO and Director

Mr. Sandhu has over 18 years of experience in the capital markets in corporate finance and development. Mr. Sandhu has assisted domestic and international mining companies in raising multi million dollars for exploration, development and expansion. He has dealt extensively with strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, financings, and operations for various companies. Mr. Sandhu has held various senior level executive positions in a number of listed companies. He received his Bachelor of Economics degree from Simon Fraser University in 1990.

James R Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., Director, Qualified Person (QP) Under 43-101

Mr. Atkinson is an experienced exploration geologist and project manager with over 45 years of experience. Mr. Atkinson has spent his career in both mineral exploration and mining and in the environmental field attaining positions of Vice President, Exploration Manager and Regional Manager with junior and major mining companies such as Newmont Corporation, BHP Group Ltd. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. He has reviewed, evaluated and acquired projects around the world and recently has also been part of the team responsible for mergers and acquisitions at Americas Gold and Silver Corp. He has worked with investors to form and run junior exploration companies. In the area of mineral exploration, he has designed and managed multi-million-dollar programs searching for and discovering various commodities including industrial minerals. These programs comprised of up to 100 staff and involved geophysical, geochemical and drilling programs as well as prospecting and geological mapping. He has negotiated option and purchase deals for mineral properties.

Paul Grewal, CPA and CA, Chief Financial Officer

Mr Grewal is currently a Partner with HWG Chartered Accountants in Surrey, BC. He received his Bachelor of Commerce from UNBC in 1998, received his CA designation in 1998 and has completed Parts I & II of the CICA In-Depth Tax Course. Mr. Grewal joined Heming, Wyborn & Grewal in 2005 and was promoted to Partner on January 1, 2009. Mr Grewal has been the CFO of a number of publicly listed junior mining companies in Canada. He has extensive experience in the financial management of corporations that are doing business in a variety of industries.

Rodney Stevens, CFA, Director

Mr. Stevens is a CFA charterholder with over a decade of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc., then as a merchant and investment banker. While at Salman Partners, he became a top-rated analyst by StarMine on July 17, 2007. Mr. Stevens was also a Portfolio Manager registered with Wolverton Securities Ltd. and over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting in financings and M&A activity worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

Stock Options

Big Red has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of Big Red to purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Big Red at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

For further information please visit WWW.BIGREDMINING.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102368