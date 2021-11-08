With their goal of Disrupting Tobacco, Green Globe International, Inc. collaborates with RAW smoking paper innovators and wholesale distribution giant HBI International to manufacture HBI's line of hemp wrap smoking rolling paper

Highlights of the GGII - HBI collaboration

The introduction of HBI's new hemp wraps sold out in three hours

HBI is one of the largest wholesale distributors of smoking products in the world

GGII will manufacture different lines of hemp wraps rolling smoking paper for HBI

HBI's CEO Josh Kesselman and his research and development team will work with GGII to produce new flavor experiences for their customers

GGII will be a distributor of the new HBI hemp wraps

HBI's flagship product RAW® rolling paper, is one of the most recognized names in Fast Moving Consumer Goods

HBI sells products that reach over 100,000 retail locations

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") collaborates with HBI, International, LLC. to develop and manufacture a line of hemp wrap smoking paper, furthering GGII's mission of developing Consumer Packaged Goods and Disrupting Tobacco.

The new HBI - GGII collaboration includes research and development, flavoring, aromas, and manufacturing of the Skunk Brand® of Hemp wrap smokable rolling paper. Skunk Brand® is a well-established smoking paper brand with a cult-like following in the United States.





Skunk Hemp Wraps with Hempacco

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/102404_figure1enhanced.jpg

HBI started collaborating with GGII to develop and manufacture hemp wrap smokable rolling paper with these flavor profiles:

Cherry

Grape

Lemon

Mango

"It's a pleasure to work with Josh Kesselman and the entire team at HBI to develop their hemp wrap smoking rolling paper," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Green Globe International, Inc. "Josh's attention to detail is extraordinary. He looks at every feature of his hemp wraps and other products with microscopic detail; this is why he's the number one in the industry," concluded Mr. Sandro Piancone.

"I am extremely picky and perfection-seeking when it comes to my products because I love my customers, and they demand the best. My friends and I have carefully smoke tested these wraps, rolling them in dozens of different styles and methods. They are spectacular! Sandro and Jorge did a great job on this product, and my customers are absolutely thrilled. It's not just a hemp wrap, it's one of the best hemp wraps ever made!" said Josh Kesselman, CEO, and founder of HBI International, LLC. "We started with a small order to see what GGII could do, and our first order of Skunk Brand® hemp wraps sold out in only three hours! There are nuances to this particular wrap that solve the biggest problem hemp wraps had until now. My customers are happy, and honestly, I'm even happier, so we've ordered a lot more. Let's see if we can sell out in three hours again!" said Mr. Josh Kesselman.

"HBI has a cult-like following for their RAW brand of smoking paper, but what many don't realize is that HBI also has a tremendous logistics and distribution structure," said Jorge Olson, CMO of GGII and Co-Founder of Hempacco. "Sandro and I visited one of their warehouses, and it was a one hundred thousand square foot facility, six pallets high filled with RAW and other brands of smoking papers and hemp wraps. But it doesn't stop there, Josh has an incredible social media following, and he gives back to his community and the environment. For example, Josh and HBI planted 300,000 trees this year and funded an important clean-water humanitarian project in Ethiopia that will likely save 4,000 human lives," concluded Mr. Jorge Olson.





Skunk Hempacco Partnership

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/102404_Skunk%20Hempacco%20Partnership.jpg

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

About HBI International, LLC.:

HBI International provides our fans with the world's best Roll-Your-Own (RYO) and other smoking lifestyle products. We take extraordinary pride in creating an uplifting smoking experience while transforming our global community through our philanthropic RAW Giving. We deeply value our business partners and deliver exemplary support to ensure their success in supplying their customers with top-quality, natural rolling paper products. If you enjoy smoking with us, then we have achieved our mission. Thank you for your loyalty! Please Note: HBI International is a business-to-business organization. We do not offer retail sales of any type, authorized resellers only. Please find your local retailer here: https://rawthentic.com/get-raw/

About Green Globe International Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell Consumer Goods, including herb and hemp smokables rolling paper. It trades on the OTC under the ticker: GGII

Green Globe and its subsidiaries current projects include:

Herb and Cannabinoid Cigarettes, including CBD Cigarettes

Manufacturing hemp rolling papers called hemp wraps

600 Vending Machines selling and advertising Consumer Goods

Online sales of CBD products

Joint Ventures with large distributors and celebrities

Licensing of filters, paper, and infusion in hemp and other smokables

The Real Stuff brand of hemp smokables

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.

Hempacco Co, Inc. is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco Co., Inc. operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development and licensing The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

Hempacco uses and licenses these patents:

Infuse any cigarette with flavor, aroma, and functionality Cannabis paper for manufacturing paper, wraps, or cigarettes Spray terpenes on hemp to manufacture hemp cigarettes

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102404