Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Alle Augen auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANG2 ISIN: CA23761M1023 Ticker-Symbol:  
Stuttgart
30.09.21
13:11 Uhr
0,640 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT
DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP0,6400,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.