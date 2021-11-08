Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) today announced that Richard Kellam, President & CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. DCM's President & CEO, Richard Kellam, will share some insights on the new DCM - its growth strategy and marketing workflow solutions.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 16th at 11:45 ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b1uL8XyVSDqg2xBpM8GKXQ

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading provider of marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory challenges of some of North America's biggest brands. Powered by purpose-built technology like our DCMFlex workflow management platform and our ASMBL digital asset management solution, we help clients bring their brands to life and create more meaningful connections with customers. We serve market leaders in key verticals such as financial services, retail, cannabis, energy, and the public sector, supporting them with marketing scale, speed, efficiency and insight that drives their competitiveness and improves their performance.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.