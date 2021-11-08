Imoon's new, highly scalable lighting design pilot creates a unique experience for shoppers while ensuring versatility and flexibility and increasing ambience and energy efficiency for the retailer

Imoona global leader in the design and production of lighting solutions for the food and fashion retail industries, today announced the launch of an innovative food market pilot project with Sobeys,one of Canada's largest grocery retailers. In partnership with Interstore Schweitzer, an international retail design shopfitting company, Imoon completed an installation of an all-new, highly scalable lighting design in the Orangeville, Ontario location of Sobeys to create a unique and exclusive experience for shoppers.

The Sobeys supermarket in Orangeville features a modern food hall. This is inspired by Interstore Schweitzer's Flexstore principle implemented for the first time in North America that is a modular grocery store concept centered around mobile fixtures that can easily be rearranged according to needs. Imoon's team of lighting designers have ensured flexibility with its lighting concept design that leverages advanced technologies, including the use of special LEDs, for improved ambience and energy efficiency.

Notable features of Imoon's pilot project include:

Versatility: An example of the high degree of versatility in Imoon's lighting solutions is Sobeys-Orangeville's fruit and vegetable section, where two very different configurations work together: lighting fixtures equipped with Full Color LEDs, which accentuate shapes and colors; and spotlights that create a warm, inviting space, which are also intended for the store's bakery, pastry and wine sections.

Flexibility: A system of track projectors ensure maximum flexibility in the number, orientation and interchangeability of accessories for finetuning onsite while the 15-ft. height of the installation is notable because customers can now easily identify signs for various product categories, which are illuminated on the front and back.

Clarity: A new lighting element has been added to the meat and fish sections with Imoon's innovative Meat Fish HD LED, which enhances the natural colors of the white and red contrasts of the meat and fish on display. The store's furnishings and materials are also enhanced with a special SPARK LED that increases the brilliance of the white walls and the beauty section, creating a perception of hygiene and cleanliness.

Ambience: Imoon's lighting solutions in the fruit and vegetable section enhance the perception of freshness of seasonal products. The lighting of the wooden panels on top of the fruit and vegetable section provides warm tones and increases the general feeling of relaxation and well-being.

Energy efficiency: Imoon's advanced technological solutions significantly reduce both payback period and energy consumption vs. traditional lighting systems, which contributes to a store's overall profitability.

"The key to the success of the installation in the Sobeys in Orangeville is the vision shared with the Interstore Schweitzer team," said Pierluigi Gusmani, Imoon's international sales director. "The lighting design for this pilot project aimed to create a scalable and repeatable model. Our consolidated know-how in the food retail sector, the technologies dedicated to product enhancement and the expertise of our lighting designers all contributed to the creation of a truly a memorable shopping experience. This is only possible thanks to Imoon's constant investment in R&D to study innovative concepts, which have helped us meet the needs of a market with high potential like North America."

About Imoon

Imoon is a global leader in the design and production of lighting solutions for the food and fashion retail sectors. Made in Italy and with a spirit of partnership with its customers, Imoon offers a comprehensive service, following every phase of design, from the preliminary study, to the lighting simulations and energy performance model, up to fine-tuning of the project and after sales support. The company also creates customized solutions, thanks to the Makris brand, which was born from the desire to shape new lighting concepts combined with the best cutting-edge technology. Founded in 2010, the company is based in Milan and maintains branches in the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Turkey, South Africa, Finland and throughout the EMEA region and the Americas. Imoon solutions are in use in more than 50 countries around the world and more than 400 points of sale each year. The company collaborates with many of the most prominent food retail brands including SPAR, Carrefour, EDEKA, Coop, Conad, Auchan, E.Leclerc, Iper, Migros, Sobeys, Silpo, Globus, Booths Supermarkets and Warner's Budgens. For more information, visit https://imoon.it/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005703/en/

Contacts:

Lbdi Communication

Silvia Vara email: svara@lbdi.it

Federica Cosmo email: fcosmo@lbdi.it

Ginevra Fossati email: gfossati@lbdi.it

Tel. +39 02/43910069

Skype: LBDI_pr

Gabriel Marketing Group

Michael Tebo email: michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com

Tel: 571-835-8775