Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Envest Corp. ("Envest" or the "Company"), an independent clean energy producer, is pleased to announce that it has successfully commissioned a significant expansion of its wholly-owned Seacliff Energy Corp. ("Seacliff") facility in Leamington, Ontario, Canada. The expansion will enhance the throughput and processing efficiency of the facility, which has a permitted capacity of up to 110,000 tonnes per year of source separated organics ("SSO" or "green bin" waste), industrial, commercial and institutional ("ICI"), and liquid waste streams.

"Envest continues to invest in its growth by expanding its bioenergy and recycling infrastructure," said Jason Moretto, Envest's President and CEO. "With over a decade of experience of generating renewable energy through organics recycling, our facility has been a leading reference of innovation, effectively serving a market of over 12 million people in Southern Ontario. Envest's continued bioenergy success is a testament to a dedicated leadership and operating team of uniquely qualified people."

Seacliff is the first privately-owned, commercial-scale anaerobic digester in Canada. As such, Envest is a pioneer and innovator of the Canadian biogas industry as an early private commercial processor of ICI and SSO waste streams. Envest has a depth of previous and ongoing experience with processing SSO for various municipalities throughout Southern Ontario, including the City of Toronto, York Region, the Region of Peel, Halton Region and Simcoe County. Seacliff was recognized federally, provincially, and municipally as a leader in its industry and community for years of technical innovation and operational excellence by winning the prestigious Innovation Award conferred by the Leamington District Chamber of Commerce at its Annual Business Excellence Awards ceremony in 2020.

"Biogas produced through our organics recycling process is used to generate green electricity for export to the Ontario utility grid, and our fertilizer by-product is applied at local organic farming operations," said Roger Tiessen, Envest's General Manager. "We are also integrated with an adjacent 300,000 square foot commercial organic greenhouse, to whom we provide renewable heat and wastewater treatment solutions, creating a completely sustainable, closed loop of renewable resources with an overall negative carbon impact to the environment."

About Envest Corp.

Envest Corp. is an independent energy producer delivering private utility and recycling solutions to industry and government. Envest finances, builds, owns and operates turnkey clean energy systems tailored to customers' objectives in mission critical environments. Envest's mission is to create safe, sustainable, reliable and cost-competitive infrastructure to produce clean forms of energy through resource recovery and other carbon emission reduction strategies. Envest uses renewable and natural resources to provide clean distributed energy and bioenergy infrastructure.

