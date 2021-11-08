Benchmark Pyramid: Live Like There's Snow Tomorrow: Save Up To 40% On A Winter Escape with Offers from Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' Portfolio Of Top Mountain Retreats

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® has bundled-up the best deals for a bundled-up vacation adventure this winter. Those yearning to hit the slopes, lace up skates, or get cozy by the fireplace will find great wintertime offers-up to 40% off-in this year's Ski Getaways promotion. Featuring travel perks to some of the country's most desirable mountain regions, offers for snow sports and family fun include:

Snowshoes and s'mores in Burlington, Vt. at The Essex Resort & Spa

Nestled between the Adirondacks and Green Mountains, with five nearby ski resorts, the area surrounding The Essex Resort & Spa is a playground for adventurers. From Nov. 30, 2021 through March 31, 2022, travelers can snag up to 20% savings on premium accommodations, plus an additional 20% off weekday spa services. Kids will love the nightly hot cocoa and s'mores offered by the fire pit, and snowshoes are available to guests for onsite exploring. Other winter pursuits in the area include cross-country skiing, skating on Lake Champlain, dogsledding and snowmobiling.

Glory in the Green Mountains of Manchester, Vt. with The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

Exploring Vermont's scenic Green Mountains-with 914 acres of trails in the resort's backyard-is even better with the Snow Excuses promotion. All ski season long, travelers will enjoy breakfast included to fuel their visit as well as discounted accommodations, and will find nearby Bromley and Stratton Mountains both easy to reach. For a four-wheeled adventure, The Equinox's Land Rover Driving Experience is a must-try. For the young or the young at heart, the resort sleds, outdoor skating rink and snowman garden await. And the s'mores kit also included with the package to enjoy by the firepit offers a sweet ending to an epic day of wintertime activities.

The Complete Ski Experience in Vail, Colo. with Manor Vail Lodge and Tivoli Lodge

Located just steps from the slopes of Vail Village and Golden Peak (which is an often-overlooked jumping point into the Blue Sky Basin), Manor Vail Lodge is the region's best condominium hotel. Through this ski season, the longer guests stay, the more they save, starting with 10%-off a one-night stay and up to 20%-off five or more night vacations. Ensuring an easy ski escape, the lodge includes complimentary ski valet, 20% off ski rentals, and daily provisions like breakfast, hot cocoa and cookies.

At Tivoli Lodge, the slopes are at its backdoor and guests will find easy access to Vail's winter fun, from snowshoeing to snow tubing, ice skating and more. Travelers will snag 10% off their stay between Nov. 1, 2021 and April 17, 2022. After a day on the slopes, the lodge's afternoon tradition of complimentary fresh baked cookies, hot chocolate, hot cider and tea are a welcome treat. And guests enjoy perks like daily membership to Dryland Fitness & Spa with fitness classes.

Winter wonderland views in Jackson Hole, Wyo. with Snow King Resort

Travelers will save 15% on accommodations, plus enjoy breakfast for two at the resort's signature restaurant, Haydens Post from Dec. 3, 2021 to April 9, 2022. Add-on hot cocoa kits are available to greet travelers on arrival. Guests should consider a thrilling slide at the King Snow Tube Park at Snow King Mountain. Families will appreciate the Wednesday s'mores nights in the lobby of the Adventure Center, and little ones should keep a lookout for the hidden snowmen placed throughout the hotel. Recording all their names can earn a prize from the resort team.

A choice ski pad in Park City, Utah with YotelPAD Park City

Savings of up to 20% are available for studio and one-bedroom accommodations when booked for three or more nights. Ski valet and storage services make enjoying Park City Mountain Resort a breeze, and after a day of winter play, the hotel's hot tub is an ideal spot to warm up and chill out. The hotel's Grab & Go and in-room kitchens make cooking-in a breeze, and kids will find plenty to stay occupied in the Game Room.

Cruising the corduroy in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. with Forest Suites Resort at Heavenly Village

Travelers can enjoy ski season in the Sierra Mountains and 40% off their stay from Jan. 2-April 18, 2022, including a winter adventure welcome kit on arrival. Located just steps from the Heavenly Village Gondola, getting to cruise the corduroy of Heavenly's long, groomed trails is a quick lift away. A few steps further bring travelers across state lines to the casinos of Nevada for gaming fun. Families will find plenty to keep busy, from tubing and sledding to Heavenly Village's ice-skating rink and cinema.

Ticket to ride in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. with Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa

The Ski & Stay offer, available Dec. 1, 2021-March 31, 2022, includes overnight accommodations and two direct-to-lift passes to Snow Valley Mountain, letting guests skip the ticket line and head straight to the good stuff. A two-night minimum stay is required for weekend bookings.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels'winter ski getaway offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

