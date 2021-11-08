China Development Foundation: Financial Firm Chaired by Angelo Koo Moves to Green HQ

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / CDIB Capital Group, as part of the China Development Financial Holding Corporation (CDF) (TWSE:2883), recently celebrated the opening of its new headquarters. This coincides with the 20th anniversary of the China Development Financial Holding Corporation. The move to the new wing-shaped building symbolizes the holding corporation's readiness to soar towards delivering its vision of becoming a leading financial company in Asia by leveraging innovative solutions and its entrepreneurial spirit.

The new headquarters of the CDIB Capital Group, as part of the China Development Financial Holding Corporation, is seen in this photo. (Courtesy of CDF Foundation)

The CDIB Capital Group is chaired by Angelo Koo, a key figure in Taiwan's financial sector and a philanthropist.

The move to the new building will also see all employees of CDF and its subsidiaries, including CDIB Capital, KGI Bank and China Life, work together in the same location fostering one of CDF corporate values, Collaboration.

In order not to affect business continuity, only the address and the telephone numbers of bank employees will change, everything else will remain unchanged.

The new headquarters building was designed with ideas of environmental friendliness and sustainable development in mind. Many ingenuities were incorporated into aspects such as energy conservation, air conditioning, and greenification, to not only provide a suitable and elegant work environment, but also to fulfill the promise made by China Development Financial of zero carbon emissions for all assets by 2045.

The moving process was planned and initiated during the most severe time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the headquarters building was completed on time and the move was finished as the pandemic started to subside.

CONTACTS:

Raymond Wu, Mobile: +886-929-028107

Website: https://www.cdfholding.com/en/

SOURCE: China Development Financial Holding Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671679/Financial-Firm-Chaired-by-Angelo-Koo-Moves-to-Green-HQ