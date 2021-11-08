Asset Value Investors (AVI), which manages AVI Global Trust (AGT.LN), confirms that it and three other shareholders collectively owning over 18 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares requisitioned the TPIL Board on 2 November 2021 to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of TPIL at which Shareholders will be asked to vote on a resolution to remove Joshua L Targoff, the representative of Third Point LLC on the Board, as a director of TPIL. We have chosen to disclose this today given the Board's failure to inform the market of their receipt of this requisition.

We intend to publish an open letter to Shareholders providing full background to this requisition as soon as a date has been set for the EGM.

